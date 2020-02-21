Police seeking public's assistance to locate George Whichman

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 15:26

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate George Whichman who has a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery.

The 30-year-old who has links to the wider Auckland area has been actively avoiding Police.

Whichman is 181cm tall and of solid build.

He can be identified through a distinctive tattoo of a shark on the right side of his neck.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, anyone who sees him should call 111 immediately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, or any information that may assist please contact Auckland Crime squad on 09 302 6557 or 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send us a private message on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page.