Rabbit control operation at Heads Road Cemetery - council

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 15:27

Whanganui District Council contractors will conduct a rabbit control operation at Whanganui’s historic Heads Road Cemetery between Tuesday, 25 February and Thursday, 27 February 2020.

The control operation is necessary because rabbits are burrowing in and around graves and headstones, undermining them and causing damage. The Council’s baiting programme over the past several years has not significantly reduced the rabbit population in the cemetery.

The operation will take place at night between 10.00pm and dawn the next morning to minimise any disruption to nearby residents and businesses.

During the operation the cemetery gates will be staffed to ensure that no one enters the cemetery. Signage will also be in place during this time advising that the cemetery is closed. The cemetery will be reopened outside of the closure times.

As the operation involves firearms in an urban area, Whanganui Police were required to approve the operation. The firearms will use non-ballistic pellets and will be fitted with silencers and night vision equipment.

The operation is weather dependent and may be postponed if conditions are unsuitable.