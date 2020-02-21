Waikato Region's political leaders set future direction at Taupo hui

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 16:37

Waikato's local government political leaders met on Thursday and Friday in Taupo to set the collective direction for the Mayoral Forum for the coming few years.

The Mayoral Forum, a grouping of Waikato regional leaders including the region's Mayors and the Chair of Waikato Regional Council, is a work-steam of Waikato Local Authority Shared Services (WLASS).

Chair of the Mayoral Forum, Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson, said that the Taupo based meeting was really positive. "There is fresh and positive energy in the Forum, and a strong desire to collaborate for the benefit of our Waikato communities," he said.

The priorities agreed include:

- A regional housing initiative building on the work of the Waikato Plan.

- Three waters (waste water, drinking water and storm water), including planning and alignment of capital works to meet new and rising standards.

- Aligning Transport priorities including passenger transport and the new Hamilton to Auckland passenger rail service, Te Huia.

- A stocktake of the regional planning framework, such as the Waikato Plan and FutureProof.

- Further work is also required on how the Councils will work more closely on areas such as Iwi Co-Governance.

The work of the Mayoral Forum includes critical strategy and work programme setting for the Waikato. Past Mayoral Forum initiatives include; Te Waka (our regional economic development agency), the Waikato Plan and the Waikato Road Asset Technical Accord (RATA).