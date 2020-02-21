Arrest made in Napier - NZ Police

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 18:01

Hawkes Bay Police have made an arrest following complaints that a man had exposed himself to women at the Park Island Reserve in Napier.

A 21-year-old Napier man is due to appear in the Napier District Court on Wednesday 26 February facing five charges of doing an indecent act.

We would also encourage any women who have had a similar experience to please come forward and speak with us.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents can contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200219/5034.