Crash in Goodwood Heights

Police are asking motorists to avoid Redoubt Road in Goodwood Heights after a collision between a car and a motorcycle this morning.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Redobut Road and Bartells Drive at about 11.48am.

One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries.

A section of Redoubt Road will be closed for the next couple of hours while Police examine the scene.

Motorists travelling east on Redoubt Road are asked to divert down Goodwood Drive.

Those travelling west are asked to divert on to Hilltop Road.