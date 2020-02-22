Fatal crash in Tahuna

Saturday, 22 February, 2020 - 12:30

Police can advise that a person has died following the serious crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road between Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Quine Road, reported to Police around 10:35am.

Four others were reported to have sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.