Two dead following crash near Cambridge

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm two people have died following a crash on Cambridge Road near Cambridge.
One other person was seriously injured.
The road remains closed and could be for some time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.
Diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice