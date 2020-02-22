Serious crash on SH25

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 25 near Pipiroa.
Emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle crash between Bush Road and Ngataipua Road at around 7:15pm.
Initial reports state that there are serious injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.
