Serious crash on SH25

Saturday, 22 February, 2020 - 19:55

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 25 near Pipiroa.

Emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle crash between Bush Road and Ngataipua Road at around 7:15pm.

Initial reports state that there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.