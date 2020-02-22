Powerball rolls over: $42 million up for grabs on Wednesday

Saturday, 22 February, 2020 - 20:54

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $42 million.

"$42 million is the second largest prize in Powerball history in New Zealand, and if won would be an absolute life-changer," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"The last time Powerball was over $40 million was in 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast won the $44 million jackpot."

"There is a buzz in Lotto NZ stores around the country as people dream of winning big. We’re expecting stores to be really busy in the lead up to Wednesday’s draw, so recommend getting in early to pick up your ticket. You’ve got to be in to win!" says Marie.

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Waihi will be jumping for joy after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihi in Waihi, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland and Marton, who each take home $200,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Marton in Marton and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers for tonight’s draw are: 22, 8, 36, 39, 15 and 40. Bonus ball 31. Powerball 10.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for Wednesday’s $42 million Powerball draw from any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Like all lotteries, our games are based on a large number of people paying a small amount of money in the hope of winning a small number of large prizes. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly - this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand.