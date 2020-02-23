Three dead and one critical after crash in Northland

|
Three people have died, and a child is in a critical condition, after a single-vehicle crash on Whananaki North Road, near Whangarei earlier this morning.
A fifth occupant of the vehicle received minor injuries.
Police were advised of the crash between the vehicle and a tree at about 2.13am.
The road was closed overnight while Police conducted a scene examination.
It has since reopened.
An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.
