Three dead and one critical after crash in Northland

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 07:11

Three people have died, and a child is in a critical condition, after a single-vehicle crash on Whananaki North Road, near Whangarei earlier this morning.

A fifth occupant of the vehicle received minor injuries.

Police were advised of the crash between the vehicle and a tree at about 2.13am.

The road was closed overnight while Police conducted a scene examination.

It has since reopened.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.