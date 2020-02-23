Submission period for whitebait consultation extended

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 11:32

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage has extended the date for people to have their say on proposed changes to improve management of whitebait across New Zealand.

Submissions were due to close on 2 March 2020 but will now remain open until 9am on Monday 16 March 2020.

"I have received feedback from the public and iwi that they need more time to submit on proposals in the Improving Whitebait Management discussion document. I want to ensure we hear from as many New Zealanders as possible and have made the decision to extend the consultation period," Eugenie Sage says.

"Whitebait are a cherished part of Kiwi culture. We want to ensure that whitebait numbers flourish, while maintaining a healthy fishery long-term. It really is important that as many people as possible submit on the proposals I have outlined.

"I want to thank everyone who has engaged on the issue to date - we have received more than 2,000 submissions already. I urge those who have not yet sent in their submissions to do so," Eugenie Sage says.

People can provide feedback on the whitebait management proposals online or by mail.

Head to https://www.doc.govt.nz/whitebait-management for more information on the proposals and how to provide feedback.