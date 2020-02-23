Search for missing swimmer at Waihi Beach resumes

|
The search for the missing swimmer who got into difficulty at Waihi Beach on Friday 21 February has resumed again today.
The teenage boy reportedly got caught in a rip.
Today’s search will once again be assisted by Waihi Beach Lifeguards using inflatable rescue boats and jet skis.
