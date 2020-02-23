Warmer weather spreads east on Tuesday

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 14:44

It's not overly warm in the eastern North Island on Monday, at least compared to normal, while others in NZ may be several degrees above average.

Hotter weather inland through both islands is quickly returning after a weekend cool down for many. Monday and Tuesday see highs bounce back to the mid to late 20s and some may even be close to 30C on Tuesday, like in Waikato.

Tuesday's warmer weather is due to high pressure rolling in and the cooler (and windier) southerly flow we've had in some places over Sunday and Monday gets pushed further out to NZ's east. The warmer weather inland in both islands will expand further this week, so those places that are cooler than normal on Monday (Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and coastal Wairarapa) will have a few degrees back by Tuesday and highs jump back to the mid to late 20s by the end of this week or weekend.

Later this week more humidity increases in some places with sub-tropical airflows moving to parts of both islands in time for the weekend and the start of next week.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz