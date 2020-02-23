Motorists urged to drive safely after eight deaths on our roads this weekend

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 15:31

Police and the NZ Transport Agency are appealing to drivers to take care on our roads after five fatal collisions this weekend.

Eight people have died since Saturday - five in four separate crashes in the Waikato and three in a single-vehicle collision in Northland.

A number of people were also injured in these crashes.

Police Acting National Manager of Road Policing Inspector Gini Welch says while it is too early to definitively understand the causes of these collisions, we do know that most deaths that happen on our roads could have been avoided.

"Every loss of life on our roads is a tragedy and these deaths will have a major impact both on individual families and wider communities.

Police work closely alongside our road safety partners including the NZ Transport Agency, local authorities and the Ministry of Transport, but we need everybody to do their part in keeping our roads safe."

NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Road Safety Fabian Marsh urges drivers to remember the basics when it comes to safe driving.

"All of us can make mistakes when we're driving, and we are all vulnerable in a crash.

But we can all take a few simple steps to make sure a mistake doesn't result in loss of life or limb.

Make sure everyone in the car is wearing a seatbelt on every trip.

Avoid distractions like cellphones, drive within the speed limit and never get behind the wheel if you're intoxicated.

Mistakes are inevitable, but deaths and serious injuries from crashes are not."