Vegan protesters enrage McDonald's customer

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 00:37

Vegan activists have held in-store protests at two prominent McDonald’s outlets in central Auckland: The flagship Queen Street store and the smaller Britomart store.

The activists from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) Auckland entered the stores on Sunday 23 February 2020 wearing cow and chicken costumes, addressing the lunchtime patrons via an assortment of protest signs.

One of the signs held by the activists read "HAPPY MEAL? NOT FOR THE ANIMALS." and featured an image of a McDonald’s Happy Meal box with the usual smile turned upside down to form a frown.

Other signs, featuring images of cattle and chickens, asked questions such as "WAS SHE HAPPY TO BECOME A MEAL?".

Shortly after entering the Queen Street store, the activists drew the ire of a male customer holding a carton of McDonald’s fries.

During a lengthy and heated exchange with protest videographer, Kyle Sampson, the customer exclaimed "I happen to have a kid in here. My kid’s very offended with that!"

Speaking after the conclusion of the protests, DxE Auckland spokesperson, Deno Stock, explained "While it was not our aim to offend, sometimes the truth hurts, as we witnessed today. All we want is for parents to tell their children the truth-that we have no nutritional requirement to consume animal flesh and that no animal happily submits to death."

Mr Stock added "As parents, we frequently tell our children to treat animals with gentleness and care. How would they feel to learn that by purchasing a McDonald’s "Happy Meal", they and their parents are complicit in forcing suffering and death on animals?"