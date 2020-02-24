Two animals killed during the current rodeo season - SAFE NZ

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 07:31

RNZ Checkpoint last week reported that the rodeo industry has killed two animals during the current rodeo season.

Information recently obtained by animal rights organisation SAFE reveals two bulls were killed at ‘Mad Bull’ rodeo events in November and December. The first bull was killed after his back was injured, and the second after his leg was caught in a pen. This is the Mad Bull Rodeo Club’s first season. The club is affiliated to the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says animal deaths at rodeo are an inevitability.

"These deaths are appalling news, but sadly it was only a matter of time until more animals were killed at New Zealand rodeo events," says Appelbe.

"When animals are bullied and abused in rodeo events, they’re at risk of injury and death. Bulls are normally docile prey animals, and they experience significant distress when they’re forced to participate in rodeo events."

"It’s also seriously concerning that a new club has killed two animals in its first season."

Green MP Gareth Hughes recently renewed his party’s calls for the Labour Party to fulfil their pre-election promise. Before the last election, Labour promised it would ban flank straps, calf roping and several other elements of rodeo if elected. In a statement to RNZ, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said while they haven’t scrapped plans to address flank straps, they have no plans to introduce new regulations for rodeo events.

"It’s become increasingly unclear what the Labour Party’s position on rodeo is. Before being elected to government, the party had a number of animal welfare policies which included a ban on the cruellest aspects of rodeo. We’re now heading into another election and voters will understandably want action on important promises for animals."

"With some political willpower, this government could make a real difference for animals in Aotearoa."