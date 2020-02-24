Rotorua Police seek owners of recovered stolen property

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 10:30

A large amount of stolen property was recovered by Police during a search warrant carried out in Rotorua last week.

Items recovered include tools, gardening equipment, and fishing gear.

It is believed most of the property was likely stolen from garages and boat sheds in the Mourea and Tikitere areas since the beginning of the year.

In some cases, the thefts have not been reported to Police - perhaps because some homes involved are holiday homes and the owners may not have discovered the thefts yet.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Mourea and Tikitere areas who has had property stolen but not reported it.

Please contact Rotorua Police to provide a list of the property stolen, quoting file number 200220/6387.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with several offences in relation to this offending, and is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on 5 March 2020.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely.