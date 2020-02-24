Te Ara o Hei Walkway stepping ahead

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 10:38

A significant stage of the Te Ara o Hei Walkway is humming back into action - an exciting development on a project that could ultimately become a coastal walkway spanning from Hahei to Cathedral Cove and on to the Purangi River.

Last week, the Mercury Bay Community Board recommended Council approve continuation of the Purangi to Cathedral Cove section of the walkway, involving a path from Stella Evered Memorial Park to the carpark at Lees Rd, which also links up to Cathedral Cove.

The total cost of this new path is $450,000 and it will be funded from the NZ Lotteries Significant Grant Fund. This money needs to be used by September 2020.

Te Ara o Hei is being built in stages and completion has been on hold until matters dealing with visitor management infrastructure in Hahei and aspects related to private land were resolved. This is now complete.

Approval to progress this stage will be finalised at the next meeting of Council on 24 March 2020.

"Walks are a huge and growing part of recreational tourism around our district, with social and economic benefits for our communities, and we anticipate the finished Te Ara o Hei walkway will be well-used and enjoyed by locals and visitors alike," says our Council’s Economic Development and Communications Group Manager Laurna White.