More than 70 applications for $3000 NRC scholarships

Thrilled organisers are delighted with the more than 70 applications received for the Northland Regional Council’s inaugural ‘TÅ« i te ora Scholarship’ programme.
Council Deputy Chair Justin Blaikie says the council is offering four $3000 scholarships to support students studying or training in areas that align with council’s focus and mission of ‘working together to create a healthy environment, strong economy and resilient communities’.
"These scholarships also aim to build MÄori capacity within Te Taitokerau and provide opportunities for further education, with two earmarked for MÄori who whakapapa (share a genealogical connection) to Te Taitokerau."
Cr Blaikie says an application period for the award (which can also help provide financial support to students experiencing financial hardship and difficulties) opened mid-December and officially closed on February 14.
Final numbers and eligibility were still being double-checked by council staff but pleasingly - especially given it was the first time the scholarships had been offered - more than 70 hopefuls had applied by the 14 Feb cutoff, roughly three-quarters of whom were MÄori and whakapapa to Te Taitokerau.
Judging will take place mid-March with winners expected to be confirmed later in the month. All applicants will be informed of the results.
