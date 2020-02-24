More than 70 applications for $3000 NRC scholarships

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 10:52

Thrilled organisers are delighted with the more than 70 applications received for the Northland Regional Council’s inaugural ‘TÅ« i te ora Scholarship’ programme.

Council Deputy Chair Justin Blaikie says the council is offering four $3000 scholarships to support students studying or training in areas that align with council’s focus and mission of ‘working together to create a healthy environment, strong economy and resilient communities’.

"These scholarships also aim to build MÄori capacity within Te Taitokerau and provide opportunities for further education, with two earmarked for MÄori who whakapapa (share a genealogical connection) to Te Taitokerau."

Cr Blaikie says an application period for the award (which can also help provide financial support to students experiencing financial hardship and difficulties) opened mid-December and officially closed on February 14.

Final numbers and eligibility were still being double-checked by council staff but pleasingly - especially given it was the first time the scholarships had been offered - more than 70 hopefuls had applied by the 14 Feb cutoff, roughly three-quarters of whom were MÄori and whakapapa to Te Taitokerau.

Judging will take place mid-March with winners expected to be confirmed later in the month. All applicants will be informed of the results.