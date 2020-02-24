Search continues for missing teen swimmer at Waihi Beach

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 11:05

The search is ongoing today for a missing swimmer who got into difficulty off Waihi Beach on Friday.

Police are co-ordinating a shoreline search being conducted by members of the Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

The search area is out from where the boy was last seen, north along the rocky coastline, and south along Waihi Beach.

The teenage boy’s family are being supported by local Police.