Wastewater overflow on Taupo's Lake Terrace

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 11:23

A wastewater overflow has occurred on Lake Terrace, between Hawai St and Tremaine Avenue this morning.

Contractors are currently onsite and have contained the overflow, which looks to have been caused by wet wipes, sanitary items and fats getting caught at a point in the system, head of operations Kevin Strongman said.

"In this instance, it has also been exacerbated by tree roots, but it really is a simple message - please be mindful of what you are flushing - if it’s not pee, poo or paper, please do not flush it.

"Please also be careful as you travel along Lake Terrace, as contractors are still on the side of the road dealing with the situation which has caused an unknown amount of wastewater to enter the lake. On initial inspection, it looks to be a small amount, however, it is always disappointing, no matter the amount," he said.

Signage is being erected warning people not to swim in the area and will remain in place until water sampling results indicate safe levels suitable for recreational swimming.

The first results will be available tomorrow morning.