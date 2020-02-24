Early-morning Dunedin house fire claims one life

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 11:40

One person has died following a fire at a residential address in Dunedin overnight.

Police were called to the property on Challis St, Vauxhall, about 3am.

A scene guard was in place overnight, and Police and FENZ will examine the scene today and work to establish the circumstances of the fire.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.