PSNA challenges Wellington anti-Palestinian resolution disguised as an anti-semitism resolution

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 13:40

On Saturday the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa wrote to the Wellington City mayor and councillors urging them to withdraw a proposed resolution on anti-semitism which is scheduled to be discussed and voted on at this Wednesday’s council meeting.

This resolution is based on the hugely controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of anti-semitism.

This definition is being used in many US states, US university campuses and some European countries to attack Palestinian human rights groups and condemn their actions as anti-semitic.

Even the main drafter of the original definition, Kenneth Stern, has said the definition is being misused around the world. He says it was intended as a guideline for researchers and its use in resolutions or legislation - such as the proposed Wellington City resolution - would "…restrict academic freedom and punish political speech".

It’s clear the mayor and councillors had no idea the history or controversy around this issue. They should have been alerted by council staff but weren’t.

The promotors of this resolution were no doubt hoping it would slip through under the radar but we found out about it hopefully in time to stop its passage.

We want the resolution withdrawn and replaced by a comprehensive resolution which condemns anti-semitism as well as Islamophobia and white supremacism.

It would be far better for Wellington City to pass a comprehensive anti-racism resolution rather than have a divided vote on the proposed "anti-semitism" resolution.

We would welcome the opportunity to work with the New Zealand Jewish Council, Islamic associations and other minority groups to draft such a comprehensive resolution.