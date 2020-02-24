Tokaanu residents must boil water following pipe breaks - Taupo District Council

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 17:03

Tokaanu residents using the town water supply, from the township to the Tokaanu bridge, are being asked to boil water until further notice, following a double pipe break in the township this afternoon. Anyone using the Tokaanu Stream for recreational purposes are also advised to avoid doing so until further notice.

A wastewater pipe has broken and while repairs were being made, the water pipe that runs alongside the wastewater pipe broke, raising the possibility of wastewater entering the water supply and the Tokaanu stream.

TaupÅ District Council head of operations Kevin Strongman said the council was taking a precautionary approach as protecting people's health was first and foremost.

"Our contractors are working quickly to repair the pipes, and once this has been completed we will test the water supply," he said. "We will keep everyone posted as we receive the results back but at this stage please boil all water for at least one minute that is used for drinking, cooking and washing teeth. No treatment is required for other water use like washing clothes or taking a bath or shower.

"We’re also asking residents to minimise their wastewater use as we are currently pumping wastewater to sucker trucks while we repair the pipes. For example, it could be shorter showers and washing cycles and if it’s yellow let it mellow," he said.

It is estimated there are about 70 properties in the Tokaanu township affected and we are going door-to-door to ensure that residents are aware.

"This is an unfortunate incident and we are doing all we can to ensure the health of our residents and get the system back and running. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause residents," Mr Strongman said.

Anyone feeling unwell should visit their GP.