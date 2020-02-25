Freddo gives up the limelight to help save his endangered friends

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 08:08

New Zealand’s most iconic frog, Freddo, will vanish from the front of chocolate packs and be replaced with images of his real-life endangered frog friends, to educate Kiwis about these native, endangered frogs. Cadbury’s three-year commitment to Conservation Volunteers New Zealand will support vital efforts to protect fragile habitats and restore populations of these threatened frog species.

Katrina Watson, Marketing Manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo says, "Nine of Freddo’s friends on both sides of the Tasman are under threat of extinction, but we don’t often hear about them. To help raise awareness of these species and what we can do to help, Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo packs across New Zealand and Australia will feature the nationally threatened amphibians in our backyard, including our own Archey’s Frog and Hochstetter’s Frog."

Using their smartphones, Freddo fans will be able to learn more about endangered native species of frogs and ways to help by scanning these specially marked packs, which will take them to an interactive AR experience.

"Archey’s Frog is referred to as a ‘living fossil’ by scientists, as it has remained unchanged in the last 200 million years. This rare species is the only land-dwelling frog in New Zealand and holds international significance as the world’s number one most Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered (EDGE) amphibian species1," says Dr Stacey Tremain, veterinarian and ambassador of the Save Freddo’s Friends initiative.

"Similarly, Hochstetter’s Frog is a very slow-breeding species (only breeding once every two years) and is particularly vulnerable to threats. These species provide a critical link to our prehistoric past. Populations of Hochstetter’s Frogs have been badly affected by predators like rats, ferrets and stoats in their natural habitat, including Auckland’s Waitakere Ranges."

Siobhan O’Grady, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Conservation Volunteers New Zealand says Cadbury’s support will help manage ongoing programmes for keeping predators in check.

"We are installing a series of trap lines, as well as installing bait stations and traps that target rats and mustelids. These and other initiatives will go a long way to help ensure that New Zealand frog populations can thrive for many years to come."

Consumers are encouraged to visit freddofriends.com to find out more about the endangered frogs, what Freddo is doing to save them, and what they can do to support conservation efforts.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo is available in a 180g share pack at leading supermarkets and independent retailers nationwide.