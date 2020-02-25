Waimarino Transfer Station has new name and management

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 09:33

From early March the Waimarino Transfer Station will be under new management with Council contracting Global Action Plan Oceania the operator of Auckland's Devonport Community Recycling Centre to run the site in a joint venture with Ohakune based Ethical Waste Ltd.

Waste Minimisation Officer Daniel Allen said that the change in operational management is a significant milestone on Ruapehu's journey toward its Zero Waste 2040 vision.

"With the closure of the Taumarunui Landfill in October it is an important step toward maximising the diversion of waste from Waimarino and keeping waste disposal costs as low as possible," he said.

Andrew Walters Trustee Director of Global Action Plan Oceania said that they were very excited to be partnering with Ethical Waste Ltd in support of Ruapehu's Zero Waste 2040 journey.

"Both companies have the same ethos regarding valuing resources within our community and generating jobs for local people and paying them a living wage," he said.

"Our five year plan involves transforming the Waimarino Transfer Station into a Community minded Resource Recovery Centre with a target landfill diversion rate of 80% and employing five staff all on a living wage.

We want to work with Council, the community and others in a non-judgemental, co-

operative way to run the best community waste minimisation and resource recovery facility in New Zealand and deliver sustainable outcomes and meaningful change.

In support of its new operating ethos the Transfer Station will operate as the ‘Waimarino Community Resource and Recovery Centre’ with zero waste consultant and owner of Ethical Waste Ltd Sam Gray as the Site Manager.

Although waste management and minimisation is the immediate priority we can envisage the site becoming much more than a Resource and Recovery Centre growing into a significant and valuable community and business resource in support of sustainability.

As a registered charity Global Action Plan will put 100% of any profits from the Community Resource and Recovery Centre back into the venture and any associated programmes."

Sam Gray said that the immediate change people will notice when coming into the Resource and Recovery Centre is that there will be someone on hand to help decide what can be recycled, reused, repurposed or must unfortunately go to landfill.

"Many people are not sure about what can be done with what and we aim to make it as easy as possible for people to make the right choices.

One of the areas we plan to expand and develop is the on-site shop.

As well as items dropped off in Ohakune we will be getting suitable items such as ski and snow gear from the Devonport facility.

The on-site shop will be supported by a Waste Workshop where staff and volunteers can refurbish or repurpose items for sale in the shop.

People and community groups will also have free access to the Workshop where they can make waste resources into things such as furniture, art or something else that can be sold on a commission basis either through the shop or other channels," he said.

Sam added that people should keep a look out for the promotion of the up-coming Open Day which we they are planning to hold after having settled in for a few weeks.

"Come along, enjoy a free sausage, meet the team, talk to us about our plans and ideas and check out some amazing bargain items in the upgraded on-site shop," he said.