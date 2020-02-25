Luckiest Lotto stores revealed ahead of $42 million Powerball jackpot

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 11:26

For many Lotto players where they buy their yellow piece of paper makes all the difference.

History could be made tomorrow night as Powerball has jackpotted to an incredible $42 million and many players around New Zealand are making sure they buy from a ‘lucky’ store.

With the second highest Powerball jackpot ever up for grabs, the luckiest Lotto stores in every region around the country have been revealed.

If a single player wins the big one, it will be the second largest Powerball prize won in the history of the game which dates back to 2001.

With an incredible 49 First Division wins and over $39 million in winnings, Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in the Hawke’s Bay remains the luckiest Lotto store in New Zealand ahead of Richmond Night N Day in Nelson (35 First Division wins).

Pak N Save Riccarton in Christchurch is the third luckiest store in New Zealand (33 First Division wins) with Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu (32) and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch (31) rounding out the top five.

In Auckland, Berrymans in Browns Bay is the luckiest store in the area (27 First Division wins) ahead of Mitchell's Paper Power and Schofields Stationers Paper Power (both 24).

Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, said Lotto players all over New Zealand want to buy their tickets at lucky stores.

"Lotto stores up and down the country are flat out as they get ready for the $42 million Powerball draw," she says.

"We know that many Lotto players love to buy their tickets at lucky stores in their region and some even drive considerable distances to make sure they buy from a lucky store. I am sure that will be the case ahead of tomorrow night.

"There will be queues, so we are encouraging all players to get in early to make sure they’re in to win. It only takes one ticket to change someone’s life forever."

A total of 16 multi-millionaires were made with Powerball in 2019, with an average winning amount of $12.8 million. Powerball First Division has been won a total of 184 times in the history of the game.

The largest ever Powerball win came in November 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast won $44 million after purchasing their ticket from Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

Like all lotteries, our games are based on a large number of people paying a small amount of money in the hope of winning a small number of large prizes. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly - this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Read more about how Lotto players made this possible here: A decade of making a difference