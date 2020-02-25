PSNA welcomes withdrawal of controversial resolution from WCC meeting tomorrow

|
PSNA welcomes the withdrawal of "anti-semitism" resolution from tomorrow’s Wellington City Council Agenda
The Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa welcomes the withdrawal of the hugely controversial resolution on anti-semitism from the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting.
It is a victory for free speech and human rights.
PSNA looks forward to working with other organisations and human rights groups to develop a comprehensive anti-racism resolution which can be passed unanimously by the council.
In case any media are unaware of the issues around the resolution we have pasted below the letter we sent to the mayor and councillors on Saturday.
