Investment in Kawerau hub welcomed - KiwiRail

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 14:54

KiwiRail welcomes the Government decision to use the Provincial Growth Fund to invest $9.6 million in the Kawerau Container Terminal (KCT).

"This will be a welcome new rail hub for the Eastern Bay of Plenty," says Group Chief Executive Greg Miller.

"KiwiRail's role will be to build the new rail siding and to run week-day train services beginning in 2021 between Kawerau and Port of Tauranga.

"The siding opens the way for containerised exports to travel directly to Port Tauranga from Kawerau.

"Export containers from Norske Skog, Sequal Lumber and Waiu Dairy will underpin the new train service as well as creating capacity for other exporters in the region.

"This is part of road and rail working together in a much more integrated way, improving efficiency and saving costs."

The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.