Detailed design underway for traffic management solution in Taupo

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 15:42

TaupÅ District Council has today approved funding of $80,000 for detailed construction design of a traffic management solution at the Arrowsmith Avenue / Kiddle Drive / Napier Road intersection.

An additional $1,720,000 has also been included in the 2020/21 Annual Plan for its construction.

This brings forward funding that had been set aside in the Long-term Plan in years 2026/27 and 2027/28 for a roundabout or alternative option, if required.

Mayor David Trewavas said bringing forward the project was important, following community commentary about the change in priority at the intersection in October last year.

"Last month I asked the chief executive to look at ways we could enable the urgent construction of a roundabout, installation of traffic lights, or an alternative intersection option.

"I’m pleased to see this moving quickly. It’s important to listen to our community and although the change in layout last year was created in consultation with traffic specialists and funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency, we have heard the community and will be looking into further traffic options at the intersection.

"I want to be able to look into all aspects of safety and see what the best option is and I have also instructed council staff to explore all opportunities with NZTA for co-funding of the preferred option," he said.

Detailed construction design will begin once council has decided on the preferred solution of a roundabout, installation of traffic lights or an alternative option. This decision will be made at a public workshop next Tuesday, March 3.