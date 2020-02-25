Wellington Police thank motorists

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 16:15

Wellington Police would like to thank motorists for their good behaviour following recent operations across the district which targeted restraints, impairment, distracted driving, and speed.

"It is great to see the majority of our drivers are driving in a safe manner," says Wellington District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Derek Orchard.

"However it is disappointing that some drivers are continuing to put themselves and other road users at risk."

A recent deployment in Petone detected 45 cell phone and seatbelt offences.

In the Arras Tunnel, there were a further 51 offences.

For the whole month of January, Wellington District Police issued 449 infringements for restraints and 312 for mobile phone use.

Since January impairment teams have stopped over 44,675 drivers and as a result 264 drivers have been processed for driving with excess breath alcohol .

"The message we need our communities to understand is that drinking and driving do not mix, they can in fact be a lethal combination, " says Inspector Orchard.

"Drink drivers can kill or mame not only themselves, but other road users around them.

"Police is committed to preventing harm in our communities and that includes on the road. We will continue to target impaired drivers until that message gets through."