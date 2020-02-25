Emergeny services are responding to a serious crash on SH4, Manunui

|
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on State Highway 4, Manunui.
Police were notified of the two vehicle collision at 6:06 pm.
Initial indications are that one person has sustained serious injuries.
State Highway 4 between Mahoe Road and Tanoa Street will likely be closed for several hours.
