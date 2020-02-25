One person has died following a serious crash on SH4

|
Police can now confirm one person has died after a crash on State Highway 4, Manunui.
Police were notified of the two vehicle collision at 6:06 pm.
State Highway 4 between Mahoe Road and Tanoa Street remains closed closed for several hours.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.
