SH1 northbound lane to close overnight on Saturday

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 10:48

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead for their travel on the Northern Motorway this weekend.

One northbound lane will be closed between SH1 Upper Harbour Highway/Constellation Drive and Greville Road overnight from 8pm on Saturday 29 February until 8am on Sunday 1 March.

Concrete will be poured on the new Rosedale Road Bridge deck as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project. The bridge deck will then be left to cure overnight before the motorway lane re-opens to traffic.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray, says that people going to concerts and sports events on Saturday night should leave extra time to ensure that they get to their destination on time.

"We’re asking people to plan their night out before they leave and consider using public transport."

For more information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/nci or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

For bus information please visit the AT website: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/#!/journey-planner

