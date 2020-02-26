Road resurfacing on SH16 in Kumeu

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 11:12

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that part of State Highway 16 through Kumeu in west Auckland will be resurfaced, starting on 1 March.

The works between just west of Access Road and Oraha Road will be at night between 6pm and 6am, Sunday to Thursday, says the Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

The main work is scheduled to begin on 1 March and finish by 12 March, weather permitting. Road crews will remove the asphalt surface, repair the underlying structure where necessary and resurface the road with hot mix asphalt.

A second stage, including replacement of broken roadside kerbs, will be carried out 16 March - 27 March.

At night, SH16 will be reduced to one lane with Stop/Go traffic management operating. The road will be open during daylight hours.

"These works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate delays can be frustrating for motorists, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable."

Ms Hori-Hoult says the resurfacing is part of scheduled maintenance on SH16 and the Transport Agency is aware of Auckland Transport’s proposed works to upgrade the SH16/Access Road intersection. The Transport Agency, contractor Fulton Hogan and Auckland Transport are co-ordinating their planning so the intersection upgrade ties in with the new road surface.

Auckland Transport’s Access Road works will be staged and are expected to start in mid-2020, with the full works completed mid-2021.

Meanwhile a safety improvements project led by the Transport Agency is also expected to start later this year on SH16 between Brigham Creek and Waimauku.

The work will be done in stages, starting between Huapai and Waimauku. It’s part of a bigger package of work under the Supporting Growth Programme to address growth and congestion in Auckland as the population increases over the next couple of decades.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)