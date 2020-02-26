Canterbury Police seek Ritchie Aspinall

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 14:35

Canterbury Police are seeking Ritchie Aspinall, 25, who has a warrant for arrest for fraud-related offending.

Aspinall is believed to be actively avoiding Police.

If you know Aspinall's whereabouts, or have information which could assist us to locate him, please call 105 and quote file number 200217/6333.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.