Call out for operators to run the Whangamata information service

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 14:47

Have you got a passion for tourism and an interest in promoting Whangamata and the wider Coromandel to visitors? Then we'd love to hear from you.

The current agreement to run the service will expire on 30 June 2020 so we're putting out Expressions of Interest now to see if anyone is interested in running the service out of the current site on Port Rd from 1 July this year.

"The Whangamata Community Garden Trust are doing a fantastic job of keeping the service going, but have always indicated it was a short-term measure to step in and run the information centre under a short-term agreement," says Laurna White our council's Economic Development and Communications Group Manager.

If you are interested in taking on the running of the visitor information services in Whangamata, you will need to demonstrate you can provide friendly, reliable customer service, and look for alternative funding streams if you want to deliver more than what is required in our Service Level Agreement.

Services we are asking for:

Providing visitors with local and district tourism information

Providing an area to display posters of upcoming events.

Providing booking services for local, district and regional accommodation, attractions, activities, tours and local transport.

Promoting the Coromandel area and the wider Thames-Coromandel District capitalising on existing communication, marketing and promotional material, along with other relevant mediums.

Support and promote any local initiative that will build on our Council's vision that 'the Coromandel will be the most desirable area of New Zealand in which to live, work and visit'.

The day-to-day management of all six visitor centres and two I-sites in our district is the responsibility of the service provider, with our Council providing a set amount of funding through a service level agreement.