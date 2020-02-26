Mayor Boult dismisses misleading Auckland International Airport accusations

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 15:27

The 2020 Statement of Expectations for the Queenstown Airport Corporation was the main focus of an extraordinary meeting of the Queenstown Lakes District Council this week, outlining what Councillors will be seeking from the Corporation’s upcoming Statement of Intent.

At the meeting, Mayor Jim Boult recognised that decisions made regarding the future of airport development in the district also needed to consider the Corporation’s minor shareholder, Auckland International Airport Ltd.

"I felt it important to remind my fellow elected members that, even as the majority shareholder, we are not alone in this decision-making process. And that locking the QAC into such a definitive position without agreeing it with the other shareholder could be open to legal challenge from them. I personally feel it is right and proper to highlight such risks when making these decisions," said Mayor Boult.

"That some have chosen to interpret my advice to surmise that Auckland International Airport is calling the shots is simply misleading nonsense. To be clear, AIAL has never discussed or highlighted any intention to take legal action. In fact, it is fully supportive of the Council’s current approach to pause all development at WÄnaka and Queenstown whilst more information is gathered."

"Actually we have a positive and productive relationship with our minority shareholder, which has positively responded to the current airport impact assessments and plans to constructively engage with Council on any subsequent QAC-led masterplanning processes and consultations to shape the future of our district’s airports," added Mayor Boult.