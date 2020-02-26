Staff increase for St John service in waimate

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 15:28

Waimate District Council is delighted St John will be appointing three extra ambulance staff in the Waimate District.

The new positions include a paramedic and two emergency medical assistants roles who will provide cover from 6.30am to 6.30pm, seven days a week with outside hours covered by volunteers and Timaru District staff.

The new appointments are part of St John’s Double Crewing Project which began after Government funding increased in May 2017, allowing a gradual phase-out of single crewing emergency ambulances in New Zealand.

Mayor Craig Rowley said the new double crew service would provide a team of four for the district and reduce stress on the existing staff member, as well as enhancing the skills of current volunteers.

"We’re ecstatic that we will be receiving an enhanced service for the district, and will be able to provide an improved first response unit."