A tragedy is avoided on Auckland's North Shore

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 15:35

A prepared kayaker and a successful rescue effort meant tragedy was avoided in the water off Browns Bay on Sunday.

It began with a member of the public reporting an empty kayak floating north-east of Browns Bay in the mid-afternoon.

The Auckland Police Maritime Unit and Eagle helicopter were soon dispatched to search in the nearby area, assisted by Coastguard Hibiscus.

Alex, an experienced kayaker, was eventually located by the Eagle helicopter around 3 kilometres from his kayak and had been in the water for more than an hour.

Police are releasing a video today showing part of the rescue effort in the hope that it serves as a reminder to be fully prepared and aware of weather conditions when heading out on the water.