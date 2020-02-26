Police seek help to identify offender in New Plymouth aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 16:05

Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the man responsible for an aggravated robbery in New Plymouth earlier this week.

The offender entered Bell Block Motors on Wills Road at around 1.30pm on Monday 24 February and presented a firearm at a staff member.

He then took tobacco from the service station shop, before leaving the scene on a bicycle, carrying the stolen tobacco in a black backpack.

Fortunately, the staff member was unhurt.

Police would like to hear from anyone who can help us identify the offender (pictured), or anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries.

Police are also asking that anyone with CCTV cameras operating in the Bell Block area check for footage which may have captured the offender's movements between 1pm and 2pm on Monday.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the offender in the Bell Block area around that time.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 200224/3106.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.