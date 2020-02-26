Work to finish the Coromandel Town main road will resume in March

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 16:15

Pictured right - Looking down Coromandel main street at the new road improvements.

The finishing touches to Coromandel Town’s main street improvements will resume on Monday 9 March and take four weeks to complete in time for the Easter break.

"Resuming the work in March, opposed to later in the year, is better as we require dry weather to pour the concrete," says Steve Bremner our Council's Project Manager.

It was agreed with Coromandel Town business owners that the main street roading improvements would be put on hold over peak summer and resume in the New Year to avoid disruption over the peak summer period.

Weekly stakeholder meetings will resume from Wednesday 4 March to discuss the works and iron out any issues. The first meeting will be at Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Road Coromandel Town from 8:30am.

What’s left to do

The remaining work left to do is finishing the roundabout coming into Coromandel Town connecting, Tiki, Kapanga and Wharf roads. The roundabout will be a concrete surround infilled with cobbled pavers.

A threshold crossing is being installed at the northern end of Town, along with road cobble stones opposite the Hauraki House Reserve. Road signage will also erected at the pedestrian crossing outside Samuel James Reserve.

Pedestrians do not have right-of-way on a threshold crossing, also known as a courtesy crossing. The road rules state that while motorists are obliged to be courteous, they are not obliged to stop.

These crossings are intended to make crossing easier for pedestrians and meant as a safety aid, it's up to pedestrians to be aware of dangers on a road and drivers to be aware of stopping requirements.

To cross the road safely there is a dedicated pedestrian crossing outside of Samuel James Reserves with white stripped lines. Pedestrians have right of way here.

"All of these works will be done in sections, so we can constantly keep traffic moving," says Mr Bremner. "There will be traffic management in place and the road will be open at all times. We will be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and we would like to thank the local businesses and community for their patience and cooperation,"

For more information contact our Coromandel Town Community Manager, margaret.harrison@tcdc.govt.nz or phone 0274720787.

Footpaths refurbishment in Coromandel Town

Sections of the Town’s main street will also be refurbishment in the coming months, as the Coromandel-Colville Community Board prioritised its local footpath budget for the year, at its Board meeting this week.

Trees which have planted on the main street have caused some sections of the cobbled footpath to lift up and cause trip hazards.

"Due to the risk of incidents caused by the cobbles around the main street trees, the Board decided that these areas are the highest priority for the remainder of the 2019/20 budget," says its Chair Jan Autumn.

This will see some portions of the cobbled footpath area around the trees replaced with a timber boardwalk, which will allow the tree root to move, without causing a trip hazard.

This year’s budget will allow for two of the trees in the main street to be fixed. The remaining trees will be completed with the 2020/21 footpath construction budget.