All invited to a Memorial Prayer event

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 18:44

\Somali Education and Development Trust is delighted to invite YOU to a Memorial event, at Mount Roskill War Memorial Park and Hall on Sunday 15th of March 2020 at 10:00am to 3:30pm.

This memorial event will be the first anniversary event that commemorates the 51 lives that were lost in last year's terror attack in Christchurch on 15th of March 2019.

The intention of this event is to pray for the Martyrs and to show that, the victims are living in our heart and are not forgotten, and that we will honour them by this remembrance and coming together event, while we will stand together in solidarity with the victim's families who are still grieving.

Please do join us, as we are grateful to have you.

This event is organised by the Somali Education and Development Trust

We expect to have, Members of Parliament, New Zealand Police, Faith leaders from Baptist Church in Progress, Bhai Faith and the wider community at this event, all of whom will be delivering messages of tolerance, support and love for the Muslim community.

The doors are open for anyone to join" said by Ibrahim Ali, the chairman of the Trust.

The event begins at 12:30pm. We will have Karakia, speeches, call to prayer, followed by the mid-day Islamic prayer at 1:45pm and then a meal at 2:15pm.

Children are welcome, too. Food will be provided for everyone. We ask that people dress modestly and formally for the event as this is Islamically required.

This link below is our event promotion where you can like us and follow us.

https://www.facebook.com/events/452319738984080/