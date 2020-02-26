Self-portrait wins 2020 Adam Portraiture Award

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 21:40

Sacha Lees from Lower Hutt has been announced the winner of the 2020 Adam Portraiture Award and a $20,000 cash prize. Sacha’s work Sometimes an outline coloured in measuring 500mm by 400mm, oil on board, was chosen as the winner from a record 373 entries nationwide and 50 finalists at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakaata on Wednesday 26 February.

For the first time in the competition’s history the gallery invited a New Zealand judge to join an international judge to examine the entries and decide on the finalists and winner. Dr Linda Tyler Associate Professor, Art History and Museums and Cultural Heritage, at the University of Auckland, worked alongside international judge Karen Quinlan, Director National Portrait Gallery of Australia to select the shortlist over the period of several weeks. Reflecting on the winning artwork the judges said:

"Ruthless in her self-scrutiny, this artist has introduced two elements which provide added interest to her photorealistic technique. The first is the concept of representing the act of painting oneself literally by showing the brush and hand in the image. The second is showing the process of developing the finished work in stages with the outline of the figure waiting to be filled in, which gives the work its title. This is an assured painting which is both compelling and rewards close study."

Lees, who was a finalist in 2012, who entered this year for her third time, says she is overwhelmed with the award "I’m honoured and humbled and incredibly thrilled - from the works I have seen online there are some beautiful artworks so I appreciate I am in good company. My work Sometimes an outline coloured in illustrates how easy it can be to lose oneself in the intensity of modern living. As a mother, fine artist and commercial artist, I often find myself pulled in all different directions.

It can be confronting painting a self-portrait. In this work I am literally painting myself - and the act of painting in my studio is filling my soul back up and grounding myself. Sometimes an outlined coloured in means sometimes in life we can spread ourselves so thin trying to fulfill so many requirements that we can lose ourselves and start to fade lose our colour and become an outline. Time in my studio allows me to fill in the outlines again."

A wife and full time mother to two busy children, Lees lives and works out of her studio in Lower Hutt, where her paintings are created amongst bustling family life. She began her career working on the Lord of the Rings trilogy as an illustrator, airbrush artist and creature designer. She then travelled to Italy and developed her painting technique in an Italian atelier and now specialises in the "fantastic" genre, conveying a parallel world of metaphysical beauty and portraiture.

Sacha Lees splits her creative pursuits between the commercial and fine art world. Her work can be found in publications, on celluloid, in museums or in private collections within New Zealand and abroad.

The runner-up and winner of the $2,500 second prize was awarded to Vivienne Still from Foxton for her work Engage, an acrylic on canvas, of which the judges said:

"Concentrating on the elements of the subject’s clothing and hairstyle which communicate her youthful urban character, this artist has made an iconic image of a younger generation: the smart phone, ripped jeans, and dyed hair are as instantly recognizable as the setting on the Wellington waterfront."Still, who was an Adam Portraiture Award finalist in 2012 is blown away.

"It’s absolutely fantastic - I’m super excited. This work was the first major piece of work I have done by daughter was tragically killed in 2012 so it’s a wonderful come-back for me."

Still says she came across a young lady on the City to Sea wall on Wellington’s waterfront and loved the way she was sitting so asked if she could take her photo and paint her. They are both good friends and are regularly in touch.

"I find young people have so much potential and so much to give. We need to help and listen to them. I always think that putting young people up on something higher elevates where they are about to go in the future and that’s what I hoped to illustrate with this work," said Still. The judges also awarded 5 highly commended prizes worth $500 each. The recipients include Marcus Ebbett for Marcus (Kapiti Coast), Stephen Lawrie Friday after work with Emma (Wairarapa); Duncan Pepe Long for David (Auckland), Lisa Munnelly, Stephen (Wellington), and Todd Simpson, Screwed Up-A Self-Portrait(Australia).

The Adam Portraiture Award exhibition will run at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington’s waterfront a from 27 February to 22 May 2020 after this, the exhibition will be touring nationally. Most of the artworks will be for sale giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase some wonderful pieces which are unlikely to be seen again, while the New Zealand Portrait Gallery will acquire the winning work. The public can also vote for their choice to win the People’s Choice Award - a cash prize of $2,500, announced at the close of the exhibition.

Further information on the award and exhibition can be found at https://nzportraitgallery.org.nz/portraits-online/adam-portraiture-award/adam-portraiture-award-gallery?field_year_tid=565