Powerball rolls over - $50 million Must Be Won this Saturday

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 20:55

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be a record-breaking $50 million - and must be won.

"The jackpot has reached a jaw-dropping $50 million and must be won this Saturday. If a single player is lucky enough to win Powerball, they’ll enter Lotto NZ’s history books as the largest prize winner ever!" says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins Powerball First Division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

"With a Powerball Must Be Won this Saturday, it’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big - even if the prize is split.

"Must Be Won jackpots are very rare, and truly life changing. Whether it’s one lucky winner or more, we’re so excited that we’ll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this week!" says Marie.

Meanwhile, six lucky Lotto players from all around the country will be celebrating after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

Four Square Coopers Beach / Northland

Countdown Mt Eden / Auckland

Trafalgar Lotto / Whanganui

MyLotto / Wellington

Nelson City New World / Nelson

New World Centre City / Dunedin

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Saturday night, meaning Strike also must be won.

"It’s a double whammy - two of our jackpots must be won on Saturday, it’s going to be a big night!" says Marie.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers for tonight’s draw are: 30, 8, 2, 33, 21 and 3. Bonus ball 13 and Powerball 6.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Must Be Won draw from any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Like all lotteries, our games are based on a large number of people paying a small amount of money in the hope of winning a small number of large prizes. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly - this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand.