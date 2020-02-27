Tougher in the toughest times - Red Cross

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 09:00

We have been through tough times together in the last decade. Nine years ago, on 22 February 2011, Christchurch was rocked by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake. Lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities irrevocably shaken.

From initial emergency response to longer-term assistance, Red Cross reached one in four Cantabrians with a wide range of grants, initiatives and programmes for both the emotional and physical needs of the most affected and vulnerable people.

We had a huge responsibility of ensuring the funds raised helped those who needed it most.

We helped people like Bec (above), whose family needed financial support to keep their lives going post-earthquake. Bec explained to us that for her and her family that the "Red Cross grant changed our lives".

We helped fix damaged homes and improve their insulation and energy efficiency to keep people warm and healthy, which you can read more about on our website.

And helped people who were part of our bereavement programme, people like Marg (below) who lost loved ones in the earthquake.

Disasters will happen again, we need your help to be ready today

Today our responsibility is to ensure we are prepared and ready to respond for future disasters - and we need your help.

Our annual street collection enables us to have the resources we need to be ready for emergencies in New Zealand and around the world.

Sign up and stand with us to collect between 16 - 22 March 2020, even just for an hour or two.