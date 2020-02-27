SH1 Te Poporo/Bulli Point to remain under Stop/Go at weekends

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 11:21

SH1 Te Pōporo/Bulli Point to remain under Stop/Go at weekends

A 24/7 lane closure with Stop/Go traffic management will remain in place on State Highway 1 at Te Pōporo/Bulli Point over the next four weekends due to unstable conditions.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises work to improve the quality and longevity of this section of SH1 south of Taupo started earlier this month, with the main project building retaining walls on both sides of the point. This currently involves one lane of Stop/Go during the day, with the road closed overnight on weekdays while sealing work is being done in the area.

The Transport Agency had hoped to open the road to two lanes of traffic during the weekends, however the condition of the rock underneath the road means that traffic will have to remain off the lake-side (western) lane until the retaining walls are complete in late March. Therefore traffic will remain under Stop/Go during the day, with closures Thursday to Sunday nights until the project is complete.

For the full schedule of closures see www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-taupo/maintenance-programme/

The safety of road users and road works staff is the priority and the Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

