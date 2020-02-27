WDC Civic Centre scope

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 14:09

Civic Centre Scope Whangarei District Council elected members have voted in support of a recommendation to increase the scope of the Civic Centre construction project.

The Civic Centre agenda item, brought before full council on 27 February, recommended an increase to budget of $10M, taking the total budget from $38M to $48M (inclusive of site purchase, fit out, construction and all professional services and consent requirements).

This budget variation allows for the size of the Civic Centre to increase from 5000m2 to 7000m2. The recommended scope change comes as a result of a detailed analysis into district population growth, and the staff headcount required to service that population with future growth in mind.

The new scope also allows for the Northland Transport Alliance to be housed within the Whangarei District Council civic space.

The location of construction remains unchanged, with site preparation in Rust Ave scheduled to begin at end of 2020.

The change in scope will futureproof construction against the high growth in Whangarei District, ensuring Whangarei District has a civic building that is suitable now, and on into the future.

Debt funding for the additional scope will be included in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

Mayor Sheryl Mai is in support of the scope change, believing it to be a necessary step to ensure the Civic Centre is fit for purpose. ‘It’s the right decision to be made, to ensure we’re futureproofed.’