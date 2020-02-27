Traffic bulletin: Upcoming works on SH3 Te Kuiti

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 14:26

TRAFFIC BULLETIN

27 February 2020

Upcoming works on SH3 Te Kuiti

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road maintenance works on State Highway 3, between Te Kumi Road and Carroll Street in Te Kuiti, will get underway from Wednesday next week.

The works will take place between 7.30am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and are expected to take approximately two weeks, weather dependent.

Acting Waikato System Manager Rob Campbell says stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place during the works, along with parking restrictions.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience while we undertake these important works."

