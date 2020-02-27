Have you seen this Wellington couple?

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 15:40

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Wellington couple with multiple warrants to arrest.

Douglas Stammers, 29, and Esmae Salisbury, 33, are wanted in relation to numerous theft and burglary offences.

The pair are known to move throughout the lower North Island, from Wellington to Wairarapa and Palmerston North.

Stammers is described as thin, of athletic build with tattoos on his arms.

Salisbury has blond, wavy hair.

Anyone who may have seen the couple or has any information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.